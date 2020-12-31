California State Teachers Retirement System Acquires 7,447 Shares of ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY)

California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 167,649 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,447 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in ViewRay were worth $587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VRAY. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of ViewRay in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of ViewRay by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 22,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 6,410 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of ViewRay in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of ViewRay by 491.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 25,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 21,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of ViewRay by 94.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 43,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 21,256 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VRAY. B. Riley upgraded ViewRay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $2.75 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. BidaskClub lowered ViewRay from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on ViewRay from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. ValuEngine upgraded ViewRay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered ViewRay from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ViewRay presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.57.

ViewRay stock opened at $3.82 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.90, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.06. ViewRay, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.11 and a 12 month high of $5.19. The company has a market capitalization of $567.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.29 and a beta of 0.64.

ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.02). ViewRay had a negative return on equity of 63.41% and a negative net margin of 166.74%. The company had revenue of $10.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.91 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that ViewRay, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

In other ViewRay news, CEO Scott William Drake purchased 155,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.23 per share, for a total transaction of $500,650.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 15.48% of the company’s stock.

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets radiation therapy systems. The company offers MRIdian, a magnetic resonance image guided radiation therapy system to image and treat cancer patients. Its MRIdian integrates MRI technology, radiation delivery, and proprietary software to see the soft tissues, shape the dose to accommodate for changes in anatomy, and strike the target using real-time targeting throughout the treatment.

