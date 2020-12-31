California State Teachers Retirement System Acquires 304 Shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (OTCMKTS:VIACA)

California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (OTCMKTS:VIACA) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,264 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 304 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Columbia Asset Management grew its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 261.0% during the third quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 28,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after buying an additional 20,360 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in ViacomCBS in the third quarter worth approximately $155,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in ViacomCBS by 16.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 6,975 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in ViacomCBS by 3.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in ViacomCBS by 5.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 296,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,981,000 after purchasing an additional 16,354 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of OTCMKTS:VIACA opened at $37.61 on Thursday. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.12 and a 52-week high of $46.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.81 and its 200 day moving average is $30.74.

ViacomCBS (OTCMKTS:VIACA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter.

About ViacomCBS

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, Filmed Entertainment, and Publishing. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; and streaming subscription services.

