Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) Lowered to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on CALM. Zacks Investment Research raised Cal-Maine Foods from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America began coverage on Cal-Maine Foods in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. They set a buy rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet lowered Cal-Maine Foods from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Cal-Maine Foods from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $45.67.

CALM stock opened at $37.46 on Wednesday. Cal-Maine Foods has a 1 year low of $30.74 and a 1 year high of $46.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.64. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.16 and a beta of -0.19.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, October 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.13. Cal-Maine Foods had a return on equity of 4.61% and a net margin of 3.19%. The firm had revenue of $292.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.94) EPS. Cal-Maine Foods’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Cal-Maine Foods will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

In other Cal-Maine Foods news, VP Charles Jeff Hardin purchased 2,000 shares of Cal-Maine Foods stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.28 per share, with a total value of $76,560.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 6,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $238,139.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 12.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,295,425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $203,185,000 after purchasing an additional 588,850 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,342,956 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $89,899,000 after acquiring an additional 359,340 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,961,545 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $75,264,000 after buying an additional 127,618 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 665.3% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 620,997 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,828,000 after buying an additional 539,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 93.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 367,356 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,340,000 after buying an additional 177,376 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.63% of the company’s stock.

About Cal-Maine Foods

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse, and 4-Grain brand names, as well as under private labels.

