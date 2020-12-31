Buzzi Unicem S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BZZUF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Buzzi Unicem S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BZZUF) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.00.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Buzzi Unicem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Buzzi Unicem in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. ValuEngine cut shares of Buzzi Unicem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Buzzi Unicem in a research report on Monday, October 12th.

Buzzi Unicem has a twelve month low of $22.95 and a twelve month high of $23.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.32.

Buzzi Unicem S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, and natural aggregates. It offers construction hydraulic binders for making plasters and masonry works on site. The company has operations in Italy, the United States, Germany, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Poland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Ukraine, Russia, Mexico, and Brazil.

