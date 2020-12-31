Burness Kathryn Chisholm Sells 38,851 Shares of Capital Power Co. (CPX.TO) (TSE:CPX) Stock

Capital Power Co. (CPX.TO) (TSE:CPX) Senior Officer Burness Kathryn Chisholm sold 38,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$35.39, for a total transaction of C$1,374,808.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,581 shares in the company, valued at C$692,906.97.

On Monday, December 7th, Burness Kathryn Chisholm sold 36,966 shares of Capital Power Co. (CPX.TO) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$35.27, for a total transaction of C$1,303,790.82.

Shares of TSE CPX opened at C$35.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.34, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.72 billion and a PE ratio of 14.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$33.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$30.15. Capital Power Co. has a 12-month low of C$20.23 and a 12-month high of C$38.88.

Capital Power Co. (CPX.TO) (TSE:CPX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.72 by C($0.06). The company had revenue of C$421.00 million for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Capital Power Co. will post 1.9899999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CPX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Capital Power Co. (CPX.TO) from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Capital Power Co. (CPX.TO) from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Capital Power Co. (CPX.TO) from C$37.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. CSFB downgraded shares of Capital Power Co. (CPX.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets downgraded shares of Capital Power Co. (CPX.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$37.11.

Capital Power Co. (CPX.TO) Company Profile

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. The company generates electricity from various energy sources, including natural and landfill gas, coal, wind, waste heat, solid fuels, and solar. It owns an approximately 6,500 megawatts of power generation capacity at 28 facilities.

