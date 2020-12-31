Bunge (NYSE:BG) Downgraded to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Bunge (NYSE:BG) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their price target on Bunge from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Bunge from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Bunge from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Bunge from $47.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Bunge from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $65.88.

Shares of Bunge stock opened at $65.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.34 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $61.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.28. Bunge has a one year low of $29.00 and a one year high of $66.71.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $2.27. The firm had revenue of $10.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.79 billion. Bunge had a return on equity of 19.81% and a net margin of 1.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Bunge will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.67%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of Bunge in the 3rd quarter worth $246,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Bunge by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,091,426 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $415,478,000 after acquiring an additional 127,462 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Bunge by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 105,889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,355,000 after acquiring an additional 24,228 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Bunge in the 2nd quarter worth $1,116,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Bunge by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 114,998 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,658,000 after buying an additional 57,499 shares during the last quarter. 73.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

