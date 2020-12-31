BTU Protocol Trading Up 11.5% This Week (BTU)

BTU Protocol (CURRENCY:BTU) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 31st. During the last week, BTU Protocol has traded up 11.5% against the dollar. One BTU Protocol token can now be bought for $0.64 or 0.00002230 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex and UPbit. BTU Protocol has a market cap of $57.29 million and approximately $311.00 worth of BTU Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.32 or 0.00039671 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00006266 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003514 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $84.16 or 0.00294946 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003504 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00015201 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00025805 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $575.26 or 0.02016077 BTC.

About BTU Protocol

BTU is a token. Its genesis date was February 25th, 2018. BTU Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 90,014,338 tokens. The Reddit community for BTU Protocol is /r/btuprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for BTU Protocol is www.btu-protocol.com . BTU Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BtuProtocol . BTU Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@BTUProtocolTeam/latest

Buying and Selling BTU Protocol

BTU Protocol can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and UPbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BTU Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BTU Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BTU Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

