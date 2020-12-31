Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY) (TSE:BPY.UN) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.56.

BPY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Brookfield Property Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 9th. BidaskClub cut shares of Brookfield Property Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:BPY opened at $14.64 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.79 and a beta of 1.52. Brookfield Property Partners has a 1-year low of $7.10 and a 1-year high of $20.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.90.

Brookfield Property Partners (NASDAQ:BPY) (TSE:BPY.UN) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter. Brookfield Property Partners had a negative return on equity of 2.24% and a negative net margin of 17.60%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th will be paid a $0.3325 dividend. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Brookfield Property Partners by 103.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,129,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,589,000 after buying an additional 575,636 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Brookfield Property Partners by 96.6% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 857,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,319,000 after buying an additional 421,281 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Brookfield Property Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,252,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Brookfield Property Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,588,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Property Partners by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 754,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,475,000 after purchasing an additional 121,519 shares in the last quarter. 42.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brookfield Property Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Property Partners, through Brookfield Property Partners L.P. and its subsidiary Brookfield Property REIT Inc, is one of the world's premier real estate companies, with approximately $88 billion in total assets. We own and operate iconic properties in the world's major markets, and our global portfolio includes office, retail, multifamily, logistics, hospitality, self-storage, triple net lease, manufactured housing and student housing.

