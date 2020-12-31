Brokerages Set Trevali Mining Co. (TV.TO) (TSE:TV) Price Target at C$0.23

Trevali Mining Co. (TV.TO) (TSE:TV) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$0.23.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TV shares. TD Securities upped their price target on Trevali Mining Co. (TV.TO) from C$0.20 to C$0.25 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Raymond James set a C$0.15 target price on Trevali Mining Co. (TV.TO) and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. Eight Capital downgraded Trevali Mining Co. (TV.TO) from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Trevali Mining Co. (TV.TO) from C$0.20 to C$0.40 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Trevali Mining Co. (TV.TO) to C$0.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd.

TV stock opened at C$0.20 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.51. The firm has a market cap of C$192.87 million and a PE ratio of -0.82. Trevali Mining Co. has a 1 year low of C$0.06 and a 1 year high of C$0.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.14.

Trevali Mining Corporation, a base-metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for zinc, lead, silver, gold, and copper deposits. Its operational assets include the 90%-owned Perkoa Mine in Burkina Faso; 90%-owned Rosh Pinah Mine in Namibia; Caribou Mine in the Bathurst mining camp, northern New Brunswick, Canada; and Santander Mine in Peru.

