Brokerages Set Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd (TSE:TVE) Price Target at C$2.08

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd (TSE:TVE) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$2.08.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TVE. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$1.20 to C$1.75 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$1.25 to C$1.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. ATB Capital upped their price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$1.50 to C$1.75 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$1.50 to C$2.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$1.40 to C$2.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th.

TSE:TVE opened at C$1.27 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.67. Tamarack Valley Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$0.39 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.27. The stock has a market cap of C$333.00 million and a PE ratio of -0.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.91.

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$57.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$61.50 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Tamarack Valley Energy will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

About Tamarack Valley Energy

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater and Westlock in Alberta, as well as in the Consort area of southeast Alberta and Hoosier area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sands light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties located in Hatton area of Saskatchewan.

