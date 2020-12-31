Brokerages Set Premium Brands Holdings Co. (PBH.TO) (TSE:PBH) Target Price at C$117.17

Premium Brands Holdings Co. (PBH.TO) (TSE:PBH) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$117.17.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PBH. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Premium Brands Holdings Co. (PBH.TO) from C$115.00 to C$125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Premium Brands Holdings Co. (PBH.TO) from C$103.00 to C$108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Premium Brands Holdings Co. (PBH.TO) from C$95.00 to C$97.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$117.00 price target on shares of Premium Brands Holdings Co. (PBH.TO) in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Premium Brands Holdings Co. (PBH.TO) from C$112.00 to C$125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd.

Get Premium Brands Holdings Co. (PBH.TO) alerts:

In other Premium Brands Holdings Co. (PBH.TO) news, Senior Officer Douglas Owen Goss bought 995 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$97.06 per share, for a total transaction of C$96,574.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,330 shares in the company, valued at C$3,429,129.80.

PBH opened at C$101.99 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$100.55 and its 200-day moving average is C$96.31. Premium Brands Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of C$62.79 and a 1-year high of C$106.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.33. The company has a market cap of C$4.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 50.74.

Premium Brands Holdings Co. (PBH.TO) (TSE:PBH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.84 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.06 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Premium Brands Holdings Co. will post 4.3300002 EPS for the current year.

About Premium Brands Holdings Co. (PBH.TO)

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides meat products and snacks, deli products, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, salads and kettle products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, muffins, breads, pastas, and baking and sushi products, as well as processed meat products.

Read More: What is the return on assets formula?

Receive News & Ratings for Premium Brands Holdings Co. (PBH.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premium Brands Holdings Co. (PBH.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.