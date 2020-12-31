Brokerages Set Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS) Price Target at $12.60

Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.60.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub lowered Oil States International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oil States International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Oil States International in a research report on Sunday, September 6th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OIS. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Oil States International by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 137,320 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 4,127 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Oil States International by 129.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 169,475 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $804,000 after acquiring an additional 95,552 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Oil States International by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 16,335 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 5,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Oil States International by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 130,975 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 21,172 shares in the last quarter. 81.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OIS traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.03. The stock had a trading volume of 35,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,218,939. The company has a market cap of $306.99 million, a PE ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 3.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Oil States International has a fifty-two week low of $1.52 and a fifty-two week high of $16.91.

Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $134.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.69 million. Oil States International had a negative return on equity of 6.54% and a negative net margin of 84.59%. The business’s revenue was down 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Oil States International will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Oil States International Company Profile

Oil States International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides oilfield products and services for the drilling, completion, subsea, production, and infrastructure sectors of the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Well Site Services, Downhole Technologies, and Offshore/Manufactured Products.

