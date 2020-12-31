Brokerages Set Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) Price Target at $174.78

Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have issued a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $174.78.

GLPG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Galapagos in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Maxim Group lowered their price target on Galapagos from $140.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Galapagos from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Galapagos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Galapagos from $152.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 12th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Galapagos by 265.5% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 201 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Galapagos in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Galapagos in the second quarter valued at about $78,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Galapagos in the third quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Galapagos by 14.1% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 519 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.11% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GLPG traded down $1.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $98.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,959. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $115.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $150.12. Galapagos has a 1 year low of $93.01 and a 1 year high of $274.03. The company has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.02 and a beta of 0.75.

Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.23) by ($0.23). Galapagos had a negative return on equity of 11.78% and a negative net margin of 70.67%. The business had revenue of $168.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.86 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Galapagos will post -6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Galapagos NV, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes various small molecule medicines. Its clinical stage programs include filgotinib, a JAK1 inhibitor that is in various phases of clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, small bowel CD, fistulizing CD, SjÃ¶gren's syndrome, ankylosing spondylitis, psoriatic arthritis, cutaneous lupus erythematosus, lupus membranous nephropathy, and uveitis.

