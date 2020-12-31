Brokerages Set Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) (FRA:FRE) Price Target at €49.49

Shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) (FRA:FRE) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €49.49 ($58.23).

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FRE. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. UBS Group set a €40.00 ($47.06) price target on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a €35.00 ($41.18) price objective on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Barclays set a €54.00 ($63.53) target price on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €59.50 ($70.00) price target on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th.

FRA:FRE traded down €0.49 ($0.58) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting €37.84 ($44.52). 1,072,853 shares of the company traded hands. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €37.88 and its 200-day moving average price is €39.44. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a one year low of €60.16 ($70.78) and a one year high of €80.00 ($94.12).

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

