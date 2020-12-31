Brokerages Set Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) PT at $170.65

Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $170.65.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James upped their price target on Franco-Nevada from $175.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub upgraded Franco-Nevada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. TD Securities upgraded Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. CIBC increased their target price on Franco-Nevada from $245.00 to $251.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Franco-Nevada from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FNV. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada during the third quarter worth approximately $221,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Franco-Nevada by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 16,796 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,340,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada in the 3rd quarter valued at about $248,000. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC now owns 8,508 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 3,544 shares during the period. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Franco-Nevada during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Institutional investors own 62.56% of the company’s stock.

Franco-Nevada stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $125.85. 29,974 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 877,565. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $131.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.71, a P/E/G ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 0.51. Franco-Nevada has a 52-week low of $77.18 and a 52-week high of $166.11.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.19. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 26.99% and a return on equity of 9.17%. The firm had revenue of $279.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Franco-Nevada will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 2nd. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

About Franco-Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

