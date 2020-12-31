Brokerages Expect Sierra Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRRA) to Announce -$1.52 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that Sierra Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRRA) will post ($1.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Sierra Oncology’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.94) and the highest estimate coming in at ($1.36). Sierra Oncology posted earnings per share of ($2.51) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 39.4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sierra Oncology will report full year earnings of ($7.60) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.00) to ($7.40). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($5.65) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.09) to ($4.61). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Sierra Oncology.

Get Sierra Oncology alerts:

Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ:SRRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.39) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.64) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $0.10 million during the quarter.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SRRA shares. Lifesci Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Sierra Oncology in a research report on Friday, November 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of Sierra Oncology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Sierra Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Sierra Oncology in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sierra Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, December 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.67.

SRRA opened at $15.99 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.94. The company has a market capitalization of $176.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 1.34. Sierra Oncology has a 1-year low of $8.55 and a 1-year high of $19.68.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sierra Oncology in the third quarter valued at $405,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Sierra Oncology by 2,626.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,250 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 9,874 shares during the period. Vivo Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sierra Oncology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $20,455,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in Sierra Oncology in the third quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sierra Oncology in the second quarter worth about $425,000. 65.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sierra Oncology

Sierra Oncology, Inc researches, develops, and commercializes therapies for the treatment of patients with hematology and oncology needs. Its lead drug candidate, momelotinib, is a selective and orally-bioavailable JAK1, JAK2, and ACVR1 inhibitor that has been investigated in two completed Phase 3 trials for the treatment of myelofibrosis.

Recommended Story: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sierra Oncology (SRRA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sierra Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sierra Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.