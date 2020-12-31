Brokerages Expect PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) to Post $0.36 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) to post $0.36 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for PCB Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.38 and the lowest is $0.34. PCB Bancorp posted earnings of $0.26 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, January 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PCB Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.03 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.01 to $1.05. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $0.95. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover PCB Bancorp.

PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. PCB Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 18.26%. The business had revenue of $19.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.70 million.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of PCB Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st.

PCB stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.27. 21,236 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,194. PCB Bancorp has a twelve month low of $7.31 and a twelve month high of $17.44. The company has a market cap of $157.95 million, a PE ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.84.

About PCB Bancorp

PCB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific City Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, and small and middle market businesses in Southern California. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture, courier deposit services, positive pay services, zero balance accounts, and sweep accounts.

