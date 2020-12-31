Brokerages Expect nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $517.90 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) will announce sales of $517.90 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for nVent Electric’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $509.90 million to $525.90 million. nVent Electric posted sales of $566.70 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 8.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that nVent Electric will report full-year sales of $1.99 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.98 billion to $2.00 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $2.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.12 billion to $2.13 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow nVent Electric.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $509.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $494.58 million. nVent Electric had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 10.35%. The company’s revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NVT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of nVent Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of nVent Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of nVent Electric from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of nVent Electric from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $24.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. nVent Electric has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.80.

Shares of NVT opened at $23.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of -80.24, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.73 and its 200-day moving average is $19.76. nVent Electric has a fifty-two week low of $10.53 and a fifty-two week high of $28.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. nVent Electric’s payout ratio is currently 39.33%.

In other news, Director Ronald Merriman sold 4,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $80,275.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $638,514. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,660,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,319,000 after purchasing an additional 810,848 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in nVent Electric by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,847,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,967,000 after buying an additional 179,085 shares during the last quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. raised its holdings in nVent Electric by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 4,406,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,534,000 after buying an additional 518,480 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in nVent Electric by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,269,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,247,000 after buying an additional 598,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in nVent Electric by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,923,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,024,000 after buying an additional 371,964 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.46% of the company’s stock.

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products in the United States, Canada, Western and Eastern Europe included in European Union, China, Eastern Europe not included in European Union, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, and Japan.

