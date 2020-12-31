Brokerages Expect Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP) to Post $0.02 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP) to post $0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Martin Midstream Partners’ earnings. Martin Midstream Partners posted earnings of $0.17 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 88.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Martin Midstream Partners will report full year earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.09 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Martin Midstream Partners.

Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The pipeline company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $152.53 million for the quarter. Martin Midstream Partners had a negative return on equity of 6.77% and a net margin of 0.33%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Martin Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Martin Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MMLP. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 165.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 262,007 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 163,431 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 264.0% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 226,410 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 164,209 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Martin Midstream Partners by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 93,250 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 13,960 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Martin Midstream Partners by 45.1% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 44,193 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 13,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in Martin Midstream Partners by 83.6% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 23,655 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 10,774 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.30% of the company’s stock.

MMLP traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.42. 397,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 324,845. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.17 million, a P/E ratio of 24.34 and a beta of 3.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.70. Martin Midstream Partners has a 52-week low of $0.91 and a 52-week high of $4.85.

Martin Midstream Partners Company Profile

Martin Midstream Partners L.P. engages in the terminalling, processing, storage, and packaging of petroleum products and by-products in the United States Gulf Coast region. The company's Terminalling and Storage segment owns or operates 19 marine shore-based terminal facilities and 12 specialty terminal facilities that provide storage, refining, blending, packaging, and handling services for producers and suppliers of petroleum products and by-products.

