Brokerages Expect Capitala Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:CPTA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.14 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Capitala Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:CPTA) will announce $6.14 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Capitala Finance’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.80 million and the highest is $6.48 million. Capitala Finance posted sales of $9.63 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 36.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Capitala Finance will report full-year sales of $26.91 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $26.56 million to $27.25 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $24.15 million, with estimates ranging from $23.18 million to $25.12 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Capitala Finance.

Capitala Finance (NASDAQ:CPTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The investment management company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.23. Capitala Finance had a negative net margin of 118.60% and a positive return on equity of 1.74%. The company had revenue of $6.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.46 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Capitala Finance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Capitala Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd.

In other Capitala Finance news, Director Larry W. Carroll purchased 2,000 shares of Capitala Finance stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.15 per share, for a total transaction of $28,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 46,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $655,696.85. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Larry W. Carroll purchased 3,371 shares of Capitala Finance stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.48 per share, with a total value of $35,328.08. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 39,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $412,272.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 8,912 shares of company stock valued at $113,131. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eidelman Virant Capital grew its position in shares of Capitala Finance by 107.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 20,749 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 10,749 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Capitala Finance by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 244,302 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 36,000 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Capitala Finance by 72.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 364,380 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $958,000 after buying an additional 152,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capitala Finance in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.20% of the company’s stock.

CPTA remained flat at $$14.45 on Wednesday. 14,086 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,823. Capitala Finance has a one year low of $8.40 and a one year high of $55.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.17 million, a P/E ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 10.35, a quick ratio of 10.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

Capitala Finance Corp. is a Business Development Company specializing in traditional mezzanine, senior subordinated and unitranche debt, first-lien and second-lien loans, equity investments in sponsored and non-sponsored lower and traditional middle market companies. The fund targets companies in the business services, commercial and professional services, manufacturing, consumer goods, textile apparel and luxury goods, leisure goods, household durables, retail, energy, and health-care industries.

