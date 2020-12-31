Brokerages Expect American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) Will Announce Earnings of $0.75 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) to post earnings of $0.75 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for American Electric Power’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.81 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.59. American Electric Power reported earnings of $0.60 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that American Electric Power will report full year earnings of $4.33 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.30 to $4.35. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.60 to $4.69. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for American Electric Power.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The utilities provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 12.56%. American Electric Power’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AEP shares. Guggenheim raised American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Barclays increased their target price on American Electric Power from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Monday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on American Electric Power from $108.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on American Electric Power from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. American Electric Power currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.67.

AEP stock traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $82.10. 31,723 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,145,427. The company has a market cap of $40.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $84.26 and its 200 day moving average is $84.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.30. American Electric Power has a 12-month low of $65.14 and a 12-month high of $104.97.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 10th were given a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. This is a positive change from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.81%.

In related news, EVP Paul Chodak III sold 2,024 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.67, for a total value of $183,516.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,580 shares in the company, valued at $596,608.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in American Electric Power in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Balentine LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 48.5% during the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 40.2% during the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 697 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.16% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Read More: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American Electric Power (AEP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.