Brokerages Anticipate Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI) to Announce $0.08 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI) will post earnings of $0.08 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Lannett’s earnings. Lannett posted earnings per share of $0.27 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 70.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lannett will report full-year earnings of $0.54 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.59. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $1.01. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Lannett.

Lannett (NYSE:LCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $126.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.94 million. Lannett had a positive return on equity of 12.62% and a negative net margin of 5.09%. The firm’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LCI. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lannett from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lannett in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.50.

Shares of LCI traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $6.52. 16,768 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 576,627. The company has a market cap of $271.88 million, a PE ratio of -8.87 and a beta of 1.28. Lannett has a 52-week low of $4.89 and a 52-week high of $10.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.02.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LCI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Lannett by 19.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,457,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,570,000 after buying an additional 570,677 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Lannett by 287.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 516,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,153,000 after purchasing an additional 382,804 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Lannett by 22.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 418,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,556,000 after purchasing an additional 75,744 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Lannett by 12.2% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 345,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after purchasing an additional 37,652 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lannett by 51.2% in the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 269,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,959,000 after acquiring an additional 91,399 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

Lannett Company, Inc develops, manufactures, packages, markets, and distributes generic versions of brand pharmaceutical products in the United States. The company offers solid oral and extended release, topical, liquid, nasal, and oral solution finished dosage forms of drugs that address a range of therapeutic areas, as well as ophthalmic, nasal, patch, foam, buccal, sublingual, suspensions, soft gel, injectable, and oral dosages.

