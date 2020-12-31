Brokerages Anticipate HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) to Post $0.54 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.54 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for HDFC Bank’s earnings. HDFC Bank posted earnings of $0.57 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 15th.

On average, analysts expect that HDFC Bank will report full year earnings of $2.25 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.18 to $2.30. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.56 to $2.98. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover HDFC Bank.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 19.69% and a return on equity of 15.48%.

HDB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of HDFC Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. BidaskClub upgraded HDFC Bank from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.00.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of HDFC Bank in the third quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new position in shares of HDFC Bank in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,698,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of HDFC Bank in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,223,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HDFC Bank in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HDB opened at $72.00 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $131.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.90. HDFC Bank has a 52 week low of $29.50 and a 52 week high of $72.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

HDFC Bank Company Profile

HDFC Bank Limited provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, and rural and pension accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits and salaries, and sweep-in facilities.

