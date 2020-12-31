Brokerages Anticipate Hancock Whitney Co. (NYSE:HWC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.89 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Hancock Whitney Co. (NYSE:HWC) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.89 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Hancock Whitney’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.82 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.99. Hancock Whitney reported earnings per share of $1.06 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Hancock Whitney will report full year earnings of ($0.85) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.93) to ($0.75). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.57 to $3.53. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Hancock Whitney.

Hancock Whitney (NYSE:HWC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $318.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share.

HWC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.33.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Hancock Whitney by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Hancock Whitney by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 195,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,679,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Burney Co. boosted its stake in Hancock Whitney by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 20,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the period. Empirical Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Hancock Whitney by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Capital Management LLC now owns 70,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Hancock Whitney in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $702,000.

Shares of Hancock Whitney stock traded up $0.34 on Thursday, hitting $34.01. The company had a trading volume of 20,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 626,643. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.02. Hancock Whitney has a 52 week low of $14.32 and a 52 week high of $44.26.

About Hancock Whitney

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, and time deposit accounts.

