Brokerages Anticipate Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) to Post $0.12 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) will report earnings of $0.12 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Freshpet’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.19. Freshpet also reported earnings of $0.12 per share in the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Freshpet will report full year earnings of $0.12 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.18. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.89. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Freshpet.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.01). Freshpet had a net margin of 1.60% and a return on equity of 1.49%. The firm had revenue of $84.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FRPT shares. TheStreet cut Freshpet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. ValuEngine cut Freshpet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Freshpet in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $131.00 price target on the stock. Truist increased their price target on Freshpet from $90.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on Freshpet from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.86.

In other news, EVP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.21, for a total transaction of $681,050.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 83,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,377,348.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Scott James Morris sold 5,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.80, for a total value of $732,290.40. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 161,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,117,413.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,406 shares of company stock worth $6,328,749 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PDT Partners LLC increased its position in Freshpet by 1.5% during the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 7,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Freshpet by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 15,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Freshpet by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 58,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,540,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Freshpet by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 10,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Freshpet in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 88.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Freshpet stock opened at $141.05 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $134.89 and a 200 day moving average of $111.82. Freshpet has a 12 month low of $40.79 and a 12 month high of $147.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,282.39 and a beta of 0.87.

About Freshpet

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh products, refrigerated meals, and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

