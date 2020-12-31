Brokerages Anticipate BioCardia, Inc. (NYSE:BCDA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $110,000.00

Wall Street analysts predict that BioCardia, Inc. (NYSE:BCDA) will announce sales of $110,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for BioCardia’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $30,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $190,000.00. BioCardia posted sales of $210,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 47.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, April 8th.

On average, analysts expect that BioCardia will report full year sales of $430,000.00 for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $130,000.00 to $720,000.00. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $690,000.00, with estimates ranging from $630,000.00 to $750,000.00. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover BioCardia.

BioCardia (NYSE:BCDA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.11 million.

BCDA stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.52. 1,464,516 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,019,864. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.54. BioCardia has a twelve month low of $1.91 and a twelve month high of $8.60.

About BioCardia

BioCardia, Inc, a clinical-stage regenerative medicine company, develops therapeutics for cardiovascular diseases. Its lead therapeutic candidate is the CardiAMP Cell Therapy System for the treatment of heart failure and chronic myocardial ischemia. The company is also developing CardiALLO Cell Therapy System, an investigational culture expanded bone marrow derived mesenchymal cell therapy, which is in Phase I/II trial for the treatment of ischemic systolic heart failure.

