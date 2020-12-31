Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) Given New $17.00 Price Target at Truist

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Truist from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Truist’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 3.47% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on BRX. Bank of America lifted their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $13.50 to $15.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Brixmor Property Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. TheStreet upgraded Brixmor Property Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Brixmor Property Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Brixmor Property Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.43.

Shares of Brixmor Property Group stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $16.43. 39,166 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,456,360. The stock has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.00 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. Brixmor Property Group has a twelve month low of $7.51 and a twelve month high of $21.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.10.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $253.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.86 million. Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Brixmor Property Group will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alexandria Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 59.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 360,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,224,000 after buying an additional 135,124 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 534,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,243,000 after purchasing an additional 6,592 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 27.1% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 21,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 4,630 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 143,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after acquiring an additional 34,491 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 395 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

