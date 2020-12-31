Bounce Token (BOT) 24 Hour Volume Hits $7.95 Million

Bounce Token (CURRENCY:BOT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 31st. One Bounce Token token can now be purchased for about $567.48 or 0.01975826 BTC on exchanges. Bounce Token has a market cap of $15.03 million and $7.95 million worth of Bounce Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Bounce Token has traded 44% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bounce Token alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003481 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000761 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $8.19 or 0.00028518 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.02 or 0.00128892 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $162.26 or 0.00564941 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $46.28 or 0.00161119 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $88.31 or 0.00307487 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00018983 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.26 or 0.00049654 BTC.

Bounce Token Profile

Bounce Token’s launch date was August 24th, 2017. Bounce Token’s total supply is 100,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 26,489 tokens. Bounce Token’s official message board is medium.com/@bouncefinance . The official website for Bounce Token is bounce.finance . Bounce Token’s official Twitter account is @bodhitoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Bounce Token

Bounce Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bounce Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bounce Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bounce Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bounce Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bounce Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.