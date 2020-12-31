Bottos Price Reaches $0.0012 on Major Exchanges (BTO)

Bottos (CURRENCY:BTO) traded down 17.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 31st. Bottos has a market cap of $653,889.68 and approximately $93,775.00 worth of Bottos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Bottos has traded up 11.5% against the US dollar. One Bottos token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bit-Z, BigONE, Gate.io and IDEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.26 or 0.00039480 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00006146 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003519 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.67 or 0.00293257 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003505 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00015141 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.38 or 0.00025851 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $569.92 or 0.01997492 BTC.

Bottos Profile

Bottos is a token. It was first traded on November 7th, 2017. Bottos’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 546,000,153 tokens. Bottos’ official Twitter account is @bottos_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bottos’ official message board is medium.com/bottos . Bottos’ official website is www.bottos.org

Buying and Selling Bottos

Bottos can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, CoinEgg, OTCBTC, Bit-Z, Bibox, BigONE, Gate.io and LBank. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bottos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bottos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bottos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

