Boqii (NYSE:BQ) Trading Down 9.4%

Shares of Boqii Holding Limited (NYSE:BQ) dropped 9.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $5.03 and last traded at $5.08. Approximately 699,056 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 49% from the average daily volume of 470,680 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.61.

BQ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Boqii in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Boqii in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.68.

Boqii (NYSE:BQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). The company had revenue of $33.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.48 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Boqii Holding Limited will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Boqii stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boqii Holding Limited (NYSE:BQ) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 54,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.06% of Boqii at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boqii Company Profile (NYSE:BQ)

Boqii Holding Limited operates a pet-focused platform in the People's Republic of China. The company offers food, treats, shampoos, cages, toys, apparel, OTC veterinary drugs, and other pet products to pet parents, and small and medium pet businesses through e-commerce platforms and offline distribution network.

