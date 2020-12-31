boohoo group plc (BOO.L) (LON:BOO) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $304.54

boohoo group plc (BOO.L) (LON:BOO) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $304.54 and traded as high as $352.42. boohoo group plc (BOO.L) shares last traded at $344.60, with a volume of 6,129,922 shares traded.

BOO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of boohoo group plc (BOO.L) in a research note on Monday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 460 ($6.01) target price on shares of boohoo group plc (BOO.L) in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 381.67 ($4.99).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of £4.32 billion and a PE ratio of 52.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 304.54 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 310.49.

In related news, insider Neil James Catto bought 5,825 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 257 ($3.36) per share, with a total value of £14,970.25 ($19,558.73).

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16 to 40 year old customers. boohoo group plc provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, and Coast brands.

