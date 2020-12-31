BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO) to Issue Dividend of $0.42

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO) announced a dividend on Thursday, December 31st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.42 per share by the investment management company on Friday, January 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. This is a positive change from BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals’s previous dividend of $0.04.

Shares of LEO stock traded up $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $8.49. 127,925 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 145,258. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.22. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals has a 1-year low of $5.83 and a 1-year high of $9.02.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals Company Profile

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds, the income from which is exempt from federal income tax.

