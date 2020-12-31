BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO) to Issue Dividend of $0.42

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO) announced a dividend on Thursday, December 31st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.42 per share by the investment management company on Friday, January 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. This is a positive change from BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals’s previous dividend of $0.04.
Shares of LEO stock traded up $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $8.49. 127,925 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 145,258. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.22. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals has a 1-year low of $5.83 and a 1-year high of $9.02.
BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals Company Profile
