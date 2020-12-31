BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO) Shares Bought by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley grew its stake in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 635,589 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,093 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals were worth $5,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 38.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 303,887 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,359,000 after purchasing an additional 84,910 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 5.0% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 172,969 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 8,305 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 3.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 110,950 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $919,000 after purchasing an additional 3,984 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 25.0% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 55,076 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals in the third quarter valued at approximately $185,000. 8.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:LEO opened at $8.42 on Thursday. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.83 and a 12-month high of $9.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.22.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds, the income from which is exempt from federal income tax.

