BMO Nasdaq 100 Equity Hedged to CAD Index ETF (ZQQ.TO) (TSE:ZQQ) Shares Up 0.6%

BMO Nasdaq 100 Equity Hedged to CAD Index ETF (ZQQ.TO) (TSE:ZQQ)’s share price shot up 0.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$93.60 and last traded at C$93.03. 74,199 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 161,008 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$92.45.

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$89.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$83.29.

See Also: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for BMO Nasdaq 100 Equity Hedged to CAD Index ETF (ZQQ.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BMO Nasdaq 100 Equity Hedged to CAD Index ETF (ZQQ.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.