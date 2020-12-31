Block-Logic Reaches Market Cap of $1.14 Million (BLTG)

Block-Logic (CURRENCY:BLTG) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 31st. Block-Logic has a market cap of $1.14 million and $422.00 worth of Block-Logic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Block-Logic coin can now be bought for $0.0499 or 0.00000172 BTC on major exchanges including STEX and SouthXchange. During the last seven days, Block-Logic has traded up 25.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00005134 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000743 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 20.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded down 27.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000027 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded down 93% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Block-Logic Coin Profile

Block-Logic (BLTG) is a coin. Block-Logic’s total supply is 35,045,912 coins and its circulating supply is 22,899,329 coins. Block-Logic’s official website is block-logic.com . Block-Logic’s official Twitter account is @BlockLogicBLTG

Buying and Selling Block-Logic

Block-Logic can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and SouthXchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Block-Logic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Block-Logic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Block-Logic using one of the exchanges listed above.

