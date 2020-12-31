Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund (NYSE:BSL) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $13.50

Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund (NYSE:BSL)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.50 and traded as high as $14.34. Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund shares last traded at $14.34, with a volume of 48,411 shares traded.
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.50.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a $0.074 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.22%.
Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund Company Profile (NYSE:BSL)
Blackstone/GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by The Blackstone Group L.P. It is managed by GSO / Blackstone Debt Funds Management LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
Read More: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF
Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.