Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund (NYSE:BSL) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $13.50

Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund (NYSE:BSL)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.50 and traded as high as $14.34. Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund shares last traded at $14.34, with a volume of 48,411 shares traded.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.50.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a $0.074 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.22%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $133,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $165,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 13,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $238,000.

Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund Company Profile (NYSE:BSL)

Blackstone/GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by The Blackstone Group L.P. It is managed by GSO / Blackstone Debt Funds Management LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

