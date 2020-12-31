BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:DYNF) Stock Price Down 0.3%

BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:DYNF) dropped 0.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $31.22 and last traded at $31.28. Approximately 8,983 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 18,514 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.38.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.49.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF stock. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:DYNF) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,342 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,286 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC owned 2.98% of BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF worth $2,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

