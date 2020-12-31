BlackRock Inc. Takes Position in GeoPark Limited (NYSE:GPRK)

BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in GeoPark Limited (NYSE:GPRK) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,851 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in GeoPark in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Capital Impact Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GeoPark during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Newfoundland Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of GeoPark during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GeoPark during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of GeoPark during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $216,000. 30.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE GPRK opened at $12.74 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $758.34 million, a P/E ratio of -6.78 and a beta of 1.57. GeoPark Limited has a 52-week low of $5.44 and a 52-week high of $22.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 191.90.

GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.52). The firm had revenue of $98.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.53 million. GeoPark had a positive return on equity of 14.07% and a negative net margin of 25.59%. On average, equities research analysts expect that GeoPark Limited will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 20th were given a dividend of $0.0412 per share. This is a positive change from GeoPark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 19th. GeoPark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.06%.

Several research firms have recently commented on GPRK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of GeoPark in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GeoPark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of GeoPark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of GeoPark from $11.50 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.85.

GeoPark Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves in Chile, Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2019, the company had working and/or economic interests in 31 hydrocarbons blocks, as well as shallow-offshore concession in Brazil that includes the Manati Field.

