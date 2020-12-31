BlackRock Inc. Sells 23,489 Shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its holdings in Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP) by 76.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,286 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 23,489 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Tsakos Energy Navigation were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 11.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,356 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 60.7% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,993 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 7,553 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 61.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 49,375 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 18,809 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its holdings in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 669.5% in the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 95,597 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 83,173 shares during the period.

Tsakos Energy Navigation stock opened at $8.06 on Thursday. Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited has a fifty-two week low of $7.06 and a fifty-two week high of $23.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $151.37 million, a P/E ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.87.

Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 22nd. The shipping company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.10). Tsakos Energy Navigation had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 8.98%. As a group, analysts forecast that Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TNP. TheStreet upgraded Tsakos Energy Navigation from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Tsakos Energy Navigation from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Tsakos Energy Navigation from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Tsakos Energy Navigation presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.50.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited provides seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services worldwide. The company offers marine transportation services for national, major, and other independent oil companies and refiners under long, medium, and short-term charters. As of April 2, 2020, it operated a fleet of 65 double-hull vessels.

