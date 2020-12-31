BlackRock Inc. Reduces Position in Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP) by 15.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,445 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 2,385 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Capital Product Partners were worth $89,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Product Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.97% of the company’s stock.

CPLP opened at $7.78 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $144.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.11. Capital Product Partners L.P. has a 12-month low of $5.18 and a 12-month high of $14.20.

Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The shipping company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $33.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.64 million. Capital Product Partners had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 21.29%. On average, analysts predict that Capital Product Partners L.P. will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Capital Product Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Capital Product Partners from $8.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Capital Product Partners in a report on Monday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.88.

Capital Product Partners L.P., a shipping company, provides marine transportation services in Greece. Its vessels transports a range of dry cargoes and containerized goods under short-term voyage charters, and medium to long-term time and bareboat charters. As of March 05, 2020, the company owned 14 vessels, including 13 Neo-Panamax container vessels and one capesize bulk carrier.

