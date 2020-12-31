BlackRock Inc. Makes New Investment in Kaspien Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KSPN)

BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Kaspien Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KSPN) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 16,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000.

NASDAQ:KSPN opened at $14.25 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.69. Kaspien Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.68 and a 1 year high of $15.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.78. The company has a market cap of $27.15 million, a P/E ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 0.56.

Get Kaspien alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine raised Kaspien from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 21st.

Kaspien Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of entertainment products. The company operates in two segments, For Your Entertainment (fye) and etailz. The fye segment offers trend, video, music, electronics, and related products, as well as used CDs, DVDs, and Blu-Rays through its retail stores and e-commerce sites.

Read More: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KSPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kaspien Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KSPN).

Receive News & Ratings for Kaspien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaspien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.