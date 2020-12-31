BlackRock Inc. Has $79,000 Stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 56.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,708 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 974 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $79,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Savior LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 611.1% during the third quarter. Savior LLC now owns 2,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,876 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the third quarter valued at about $69,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the third quarter valued at about $78,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 74.3% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the third quarter valued at about $112,000.

Shares of SPDW opened at $33.99 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.08. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $20.27 and a 52 week high of $34.19.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

