BlackRock Inc. Acquires Shares of 2,318 Silicom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SILC)

BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Silicom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SILC) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,318 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Silicom by 54.6% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,640 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Silicom during the 2nd quarter worth $229,000. Cardinal Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Silicom during the 3rd quarter worth $205,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Silicom during the 2nd quarter worth $498,000. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Silicom during the 3rd quarter worth $512,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Silicom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Silicom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st.

Shares of Silicom stock opened at $41.36 on Thursday. Silicom Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $20.93 and a fifty-two week high of $42.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.48. The company has a market cap of $296.80 million, a PE ratio of 43.08 and a beta of 1.07.

Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $28.39 million during the quarter. Silicom had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 4.41%.

Silicom Company Profile

Silicom Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and supports networking and data infrastructure solutions for a range of servers, server based systems, and communications devices in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers server network interface cards; and smart Card products include smart server adapters, such as redirector and switching cards, encryption and data compression hardware acceleration cards, and field programmable gate array based packet processing cards.

