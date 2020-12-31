Black Diamond Group Limited (BDI.TO) (TSE:BDI) Hits New 12-Month High at $2.74

Black Diamond Group Limited (BDI.TO) (TSE:BDI) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$2.74 and last traded at C$2.74, with a volume of 19866 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$2.69.

BDI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cormark upped their target price on shares of Black Diamond Group Limited (BDI.TO) from C$2.75 to C$3.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Black Diamond Group Limited (BDI.TO) from C$2.75 to C$3.60 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th.

The firm has a market cap of C$155.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.12 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.75.

Black Diamond Group Limited (BDI.TO) (TSE:BDI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$41.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$38.70 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Black Diamond Group Limited will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Black Diamond Group Limited (BDI.TO) Company Profile (TSE:BDI)

Black Diamond Group Limited rents and sells modular space and workforce accommodation solutions. It operates through two segments, Modular Space Solutions and Workforce Solutions. The Modular Space Solutions segment provides modular space rentals to customers in the construction, real estate development, manufacturing, education, financial, and resource industries, as well as government agencies in North America.

