BitGuild PLAT 24-Hour Volume Tops $5,848.00 (PLAT)

BitGuild PLAT (CURRENCY:PLAT) traded up 15% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 31st. BitGuild PLAT has a total market capitalization of $16,825.19 and approximately $5,848.00 worth of BitGuild PLAT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitGuild PLAT token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including LATOKEN, ABCC and BitForex. During the last seven days, BitGuild PLAT has traded down 18.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BitGuild PLAT alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003435 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000764 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 24.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.12 or 0.00031309 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.29 or 0.00128027 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.77 or 0.00181144 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $163.12 or 0.00559992 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.25 or 0.00302960 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.51 or 0.00018912 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.28 or 0.00083345 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT Profile

BitGuild PLAT’s total supply is 9,096,679,264 tokens and its circulating supply is 59,566,902 tokens. BitGuild PLAT’s official Twitter account is @bitguildplat . The Reddit community for BitGuild PLAT is /r/BitGuild and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for BitGuild PLAT is medium.com/the-notice-board . BitGuild PLAT’s official website is bitguild.io

BitGuild PLAT Token Trading

BitGuild PLAT can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, LATOKEN and ABCC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitGuild PLAT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitGuild PLAT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitGuild PLAT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitGuild PLAT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitGuild PLAT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.