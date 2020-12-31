BitDegree Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $3.00 (BDG)

BitDegree (CURRENCY:BDG) traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 31st. One BitDegree token can currently be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Tidex, IDEX and Cobinhood. In the last seven days, BitDegree has traded down 45.6% against the US dollar. BitDegree has a total market capitalization of $206,080.34 and approximately $3.00 worth of BitDegree was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.24 or 0.00039844 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00006022 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003559 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $84.09 or 0.00298133 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003546 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00015016 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.44 or 0.00026381 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

BitDegree Token Profile

BDG is a token. Its launch date was December 1st, 2017. BitDegree’s total supply is 514,800,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 384,560,931 tokens. BitDegree’s official website is www.bitdegree.org . BitDegree’s official Twitter account is @bitdegree_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BitDegree is /r/BitDegree and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

BitDegree Token Trading

BitDegree can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Tidex, HitBTC and Cobinhood. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitDegree directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitDegree should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitDegree using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

