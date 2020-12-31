Bitcoin Gold Price Tops $8.46 (BTG)

Bitcoin Gold (CURRENCY:BTG) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 30th. Over the last week, Bitcoin Gold has traded up 8.6% against the dollar. Bitcoin Gold has a market cap of $148.20 million and approximately $8.91 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Gold coin can now be bought for about $8.46 or 0.00029432 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.65 or 0.00221403 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.78 or 0.00037505 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000011 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000621 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0874 or 0.00000304 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Bitcoin Gold

BTG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Gold’s official message board is forum.bitcoingold.org . Bitcoin Gold’s official website is bitcoingold.org

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Gold

Bitcoin Gold can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Gold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

