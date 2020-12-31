Bitcoin Cash (BCH) Trading 18.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Bitcoin Cash (CURRENCY:BCH) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 31st. One Bitcoin Cash coin can currently be purchased for about $341.52 or 0.01176251 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Bitcoin Cash has traded 18.1% higher against the dollar. Bitcoin Cash has a total market cap of $6.35 billion and approximately $3.85 billion worth of Bitcoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29,034.35 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.41 or 0.00053089 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000539 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 632.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001240 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.67 or 0.00243410 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001417 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00004269 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0787 or 0.00000271 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded down 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash Profile

Bitcoin Cash (CRYPTO:BCH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. Bitcoin Cash’s total supply is 18,600,862 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Cash is www.bitcoincash.org . Bitcoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @bitcolncash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Bitcoin Cash is bitcointalk.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Cash is /r/Bitcoincash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

