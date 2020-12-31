Bitcoin Cash (BCH) Trading 18.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Bitcoin Cash (CURRENCY:BCH) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 31st. One Bitcoin Cash coin can currently be purchased for about $341.52 or 0.01176251 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Bitcoin Cash has traded 18.1% higher against the dollar. Bitcoin Cash has a total market cap of $6.35 billion and approximately $3.85 billion worth of Bitcoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

  • Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29,034.35 or 1.00000000 BTC.
  • Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.41 or 0.00053089 BTC.
  • Steem (STEEM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000539 BTC.
  • DragonVein (DVC) traded up 632.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001240 BTC.
  • Unobtanium (UNO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.67 or 0.00243410 BTC.
  • Namecoin (NMC) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001417 BTC.
  • Counterparty (XCP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00004269 BTC.
  • Crown (CRW) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0787 or 0.00000271 BTC.
  • DAOBet (BET) traded down 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000025 BTC.
  • Color Platform (CLR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash Profile

Bitcoin Cash (CRYPTO:BCH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. Bitcoin Cash’s total supply is 18,600,862 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Cash is www.bitcoincash.org. Bitcoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @bitcolncash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Bitcoin Cash is bitcointalk.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Cash is /r/Bitcoincash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Cash

Bitcoin Cash can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Cash using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Changelly, GDAX or Gemini.

