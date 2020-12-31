Bitcoin Cash ABC Price Hits $15.32 on Major Exchanges (BCHA)

Bitcoin Cash ABC (CURRENCY:BCHA) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 31st. Bitcoin Cash ABC has a total market capitalization of $284.58 million and approximately $2.89 million worth of Bitcoin Cash ABC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Cash ABC coin can now be purchased for about $15.32 or 0.00052569 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Cash ABC has traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29,146.98 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $344.13 or 0.01180675 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000536 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 308.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000692 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $70.89 or 0.00243213 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001425 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003822 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0796 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded up 81.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000178 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 24.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC Coin Profile

BCHA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 15th, 2020. Bitcoin Cash ABC’s total supply is 18,572,921 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Cash ABC is www.bitcoincash.org . Bitcoin Cash ABC’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoin_ABC and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Cash ABC

Bitcoin Cash ABC can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Cash ABC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Cash ABC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Cash ABC using one of the exchanges listed above.

