BioSolar (OTCMKTS:BSRC) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.02

BioSolar, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BSRC)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.02 and traded as high as $0.09. BioSolar shares last traded at $0.07, with a volume of 84,502,040 shares.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.02 and a 200 day moving average of $0.01.

BioSolar Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BSRC)

BioSolar, Inc engages in developing technologies and materials for storing electrical energy produced by photovoltaic solar modules. It offers BioBacksheet, a green back sheet for photovoltaic solar modules. The company also focuses on developing silicon alloy based anode materials for lithium-ion batteries.

Featured Story: Stocks at 52 Week High

Receive News & Ratings for BioSolar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioSolar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.